Newcastlemax owner Himalaya Shipping achieved average time-charter equivalent gross earnings of approximately $14,300 per day in February.

The company’s 11 vessels, trading on index-linked time charters, earned $12,900 per day, including average daily scrubber and LNG benefits of $1,400 per day.

The 210,000-dwt Mount Norefjell (built 2023), which is trading on a fixed-time charter, earned approximately $30,000 per day.