South Korea’s HMM is denying reports by brokers that it bought a newcastlemax bulk carrier Oriental Dragon (built 2014) from Hosco Hong Kong for $49.2m.

HMM told TradeWinds on Tuesday that it has not purchased the vessel, nor does it have plans to acquire it in the future.

HMM’s first buy for 2025 was the 177,000-dwt capesize Global Enterprise (built 2010) from Miyazaki Sangyo Kaiun for $29m, a check with maritime data provider VesselsValue showed.