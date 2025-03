South Korea’s HMM has bought the newcastlemax bulk carrier Oriental Dragon (built 2014) from Hosco Hong Kong for $49.2m, according to multiple shipbroking sources.

The deal for the 207,800-dwt vessel was transacted on 21 February 2025, nearly a year after Hosco bought it for $48.5m from Mitsui & Co’s Singapore-based unit, OMC Shipping.

The Imabari-built Oriental Dragon was then known as the Pacific Assurance.