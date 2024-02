The Houthi movement has claimed an attack targetting an MSC Mediterranean Shipping Company-controlled bulker amid an active week for the Iranian-backed militia’s assault on vessel traffic.

Houthi military spokesman Yahya Saree said the militia carried out a “targeting operation” against the “MSC Silver” in the Gulf of Aden with naval missiles, according to a machine translation of a statement. His comments were posted on the account of Houthi spokesman Ameen Hayyan on X, formerly Twitter.