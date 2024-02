After an unusually long lull of almost a week, Yemen’s Houthi rebels resumed attacks against commercial ships early on Monday.

Both the United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) and maritime security intelligence firm Diaplous said that an incident took place in the southern Red Sea between 00:35 and 01:10 GMT.

According to the UKMTO, the master of an unidentified ship reported being attacked by two missiles as it was sailing 40 nautical miles (74 kilometres) south of Mocha.