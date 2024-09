A former Star Bulk Carriers panamax has again attracted unwanted attention in waters around Yemen, despite being under new ownership.

The 76,500-dwt G Atlantic (built 2004) was targeted by Houthi missiles in February when it was called the Star Iris under the ownership of the Greek company.

Star Bulk sold the ship to Chinese interests in July, but now Ambrey Analytics has reported a suspicious incident in the same region involving the bulker.