An Indian Navy warship was heading to the aid of a Liberian-flagged bulk carrier on Friday after it was hijacked by a group of armed men in a suspected piracy attack.

The Lila Global-owned 170,100-dwt Lila Norfolk (built 2006) was boarded by five or six armed intruders on Thursday off the coast of Somalia, according to maritime security companies.

At least 15 crew members were on board the Dubai-managed vessel and made it to the citadel after spotting the boarding party, according to news agency ANI and security company Diaplous.