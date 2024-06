Indonesian shipowner Andhika Lines has made a rare excursion into the demolition market, offloading a veteran panamax bulker and taking advantage of the uptick in scrap prices.

The 71,300-dwt Andhika Nareswari (built 1996) was reported by several brokers as sold “as is” Singapore for $515 per ldt, or $5.3m.

The ship was reportedly bought from Greece’s Kassian Maritime as the North Princess in July 2015 for a price that was said to be around $4.1m.