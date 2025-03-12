CMB.Tech’s acquisition of John Fredriksen’s stake in Golden Ocean is expected to close on Wednesday as investors are now waiting for the Saverys family’s next move.
CMB.Tech bought the 40.8% Golden Ocean stake from Fredriksen’s Hemen for $1.2bn
Arctic Securities says ‘merger makes a lot of sense’
CMB.Tech’s acquisition of John Fredriksen’s stake in Golden Ocean is expected to close on Wednesday as investors are now waiting for the Saverys family’s next move.
CMB.Tech bought the 40.8% Golden Ocean stake from Fredriksen’s Hemen for $1.2bn