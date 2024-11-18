The European Union has sanctioned Islamic Republic of Iran Shipping Lines (IRISL) and three other companies for transporting missiles and drones to Russia to use in its war against Ukraine.

The EU blacklisted IRISL, its director Mohammad Reza Khiabani and three Russian shipping companies, MG Flot, VTS Broker and Arapax, according to a statement published on Monday.

The Russian companies were said to have transported Iranian-made weapons and ammunition across the Caspian Sea to resupply Russian forces.