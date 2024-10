The Isle of Man Ship Registry (IOMSR) has added four Berge Bulk newbuildings to its roster as part of its decarbonisation drive.

The ships are the 211,000-dwt newcastlemaxes Berge Mauna Kea, Berge Mauna Loa, Berge Haleakala and Berge Hualalai (all built 2024) delivered this year by Imabari Shipbuilding in Japan.

The shipowner will pay lower registration fees due to the IOMSR’s policy of rewarding more efficient vessels.