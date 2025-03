Two Japanese shipbuilders are joining forces to develop a next-generation handysize bulk carrier.

Onomichi Dockyard and Tsuneishi Shipbuilding have collaborated on the design of a 42,200-dwt bulk carrier, dubbed Bingo 42 — an acronym for “Beyond Innovation, Navigating Green Ocean”.

Onomichi cited the challenges of designing new vessels and the opportunity to improve shipyard efficiency as key drivers of the collaboration.