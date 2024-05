Jinhui Shipping and Transportation has returned to profit in the first quarter of 2024 on the back of increasing tonne-mile demand caused by multiple geopolitical issues.

The Hong Kong and Oslo-listed bulker owner booked a net profit of $2.4m, reversing the year-ago loss of $12.7m, according to figures released on Friday.

Revenue for the first quarter of 2024 increased 93% to $27.8m