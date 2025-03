Jinhui Shipping & Transportation has agreed to sell one of its supramax bulk carriers to a compatriot buyer.

The Oslo and Hong Kong-listed Chinese shipowner confirmed that it has sold the 53,350-dwt Jin Shun (built 2007) for $8.26m.

The buyer was named as Yuhe Shipping of Hong Kong, a single-purpose company that previously owned a vessel managed by Ally Hope International Management of Fujian, China.