Insiders at Jinhui Shipping & Transportation have been buying more shares in the Oslo-listed bulker owner, but the transactions have done little to stem its falling stock price.

Gloria Wong, described as a “close associate” of Jinhui chairman Siu Fai Ng, has bought 52,099 shares since last Thursday.

This has increased her shareholding to 1,153,195 shares as of Monday, equivalent to just over 1% of the outstanding share capital.