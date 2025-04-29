Two crew members of a bulk carrier owned by Norway’s JJ Ugland have been arrested in South Korea after a drugs bust.

Earlier in April, South Korean authorities found a record amount of cocaine on the 57,600-dwt supramax Lunita (built 2014) at the port of Okgye in Gangneung.

JJ Ugland chief executive Oystein Beisland told TradeWinds: “We cooperate with the authorities. We don’t have much details.”

The arrests were made by the police in connection with the ship being taken into custody on 2 April.

The Lunita is still in the port Okgye.

“We hope it is not too long before we can sail on. But we have no indications on when,” Beisland said.

Earlier reports said the tonne of drugs in 50 packages is worth KRW 1trn ($691m).

Beisland said: “It is with shock and sadness that we share the news that members of our crew have been arrested in connection with a recent drug seizure aboard one of our vessels.

“We are treating this matter with the utmost seriousness and gravity and remain fully committed to cooperating with the authorities as we await the further outcomes of their investigation.”

However, the scope of the case and details regarding the crew are not yet clear, the company added.

“The investigation is still ongoing, and we are kept up to date by our lawyers in South Korea, who have also assisted the crew during the police interrogations,” Beisland said.

The crew of 20 people are from the Philippines.

The Lunita has been in regular commercial operation and in recent months visited ports in Mexico, Ecuador, Panama, China and South Korea.