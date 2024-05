Norway’s JJ Ugland Group has posted a bigger profit for 2023 after bringing in outside investors to co-own vessels.

Grimstad-headquartered holding company Uglands Rederi’s annual report shows net earnings of NOK 328m ($31m) last year, against NOK 306m in 2022.

Revenue was down to NOK 578m from NOK 830m the year before, but financial expenses were reduced to NOK 13.7m