Norwegian shipowner J Ludwig Mowinckels Rederi (JL Mowinckels) is taking aim at the ultramax sector with a new order in China.

Chief executive Geir Belsnes told TradeWinds that the company has signed a contract for a 63,500-dwt bulk carrier at Jiangsu Haitong Offshore Engineering.

The eco-design vessel will be delivered in the third quarter of 2025.