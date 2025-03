Golden Ocean Group has once again added new directors to its board following the takeover of the bulker company by the Saverys family’s CMB.Tech.

The US and Oslo-listed company said James Ayers and Carl Erik Steen have taken a seat at the top table after tycoon John Fredriksen sold out earlier this month.

Ayers is a Fredriksen lieutenant, currently secretary of Golden Ocean and Fredriksen’s shipowning company SFL Corp.