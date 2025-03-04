CMB.Tech has bought John Fredriksen’s entire stake in Golden Ocean Group in a $1.18bn deal that ends most of the Norwegian shipping tycoon’s exposure to the bulker market.

The transaction also marks a dramatic turnaround in the relationship between two shipping groups that had once feuded over control of Euronav, which would later become CMB.Tech.

For the buyer, the deal adds significant diversity to CMB.Tech’s bulker fleet.

Formerly known as Euronav, the company took on Bocimar from the Saverys’ Compagnie Maritime Belge (CMB) as part of a chain of transactions that saw the family move much of its fleet to the US-listed outfit in a bid to pursue a clean fuel-focused agenda.

CMB.Tech, controlled by Belgium’s Saverys family, said it reached an agreement with Fredriksen’s Hemen Holding for 81.4m shares in Golden Ocean, a Nasdaq-listed bulker owner.

The move gives CMB.Tech 40.8% of Golden Ocean.

The Alexander Saverys-led company said it aims to be a long-term shareholder in Golden Ocean and to invest in a modern dry bulk fleet.

“The acquisition of the Golden Ocean shares from Hemen represents a significant milestone in CMB.Tech’s diversification strategy,” Saverys said.

“We look forward to engaging with the board, management and employees of Golden Ocean and to build on Golden Ocean’s and Mr Fredriksen’s strong legacy to drive long-term growth and innovation.”

New York-listed CMB.Tech said the transaction will not trigger a mandatory takeover offer for Golden Ocean.

Financing lined up

And if the deal has any impact on Golden Ocean’s financing, CMB.Tech said it has identified a bank syndicate that will refinance the bulker owner’s outstanding debt.

Golden Ocean, which has a secondary listing in Oslo, controls a fleet of 91 bulkers with 13.7m dwt in aggregate capacity. VesselsValue estimates that its 70 owned vessels are worth $2.77bn.

Alexander Saverys is chief executive of CMB.Tech. Photo: TradeWinds Events

For Fredriksen, that fleet represents a significant majority of his exposure to the dry bulk market. His SFL Corp has 15 owned bulkers, but Golden Ocean struck a deal to buy eight of them in February.

The transaction ends his nearly 25-year control of the company that began in 2000, when he snapped the former Fred Cheng-controlled shipowner, then focused on tankers, out of restructuring.

Bocimar owns 10 newcastlemaxes, the largest subclass of capesize bulkers, and has 20 on order.

Golden Ocean also owns newcastlemaxes, but they are complemented by traditional-size capesizes, kamsarmaxes and classic-size panamaxes.

While the background of the deal between CMB-Tech and Fredriksen is not known, it shows the two sides can work together in a positive way more than a year after ending a bitter struggle over Euronav.

The family’s private CMB reached a deal with Fredriksen-controlled Frontline in late 2023 that effectively divided the Belgian company.

Frontline bought up 24 Euronav VLCCs while CMB gained control of the rest of the company, which it would turn into a diversified shipowner with ammonia- and hydrogen-fuelled ambitions.