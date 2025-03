John Fredriksen is keeping his cards close to his chest after criticism from Golden Ocean Group shareholders over his sale of a controlling stake to CMB.Tech.

The shipping tycoon is banking $1.18bn by selling out through his private Hemen Holding at a premium price not available to other investors.

Asked how he will spend the windfall, Fredriksen told TradeWinds’ sister newspaper DN: “We are continuously evaluating our investment opportunities.”