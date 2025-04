Sales from the private bulker fleet of tycoon John Fredriksen seem to have picked up pace in April, with brokers relating a pair of vessels sold on top of as many as two more reported sold recently.

TradeWinds reported on 7 April about Greece’s Modion Maritime confirming the acquisition of the 81,900-dwt Sea Marathon (built 2015) — a ship listed with Fredriksen’s Hemen Holding.