John Fredriksen’s Golden Ocean Group is reported to have sold one of its oldest bulkers at a price that appears to lock in a profit for the New York-listed shipowner.

Greek shipbrokers said the bulker owner has offloaded the 207,000-dwt Golden Gayle (built 2011), a newcastlemax built at Universal Shipbuilding in Japan.

The scrubber-free ship has changed hands for $40m, the brokers said.