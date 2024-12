John Fredriksen is believed to be shaking out a capesize bulk carrier from his private fleet in a deal that would follow three similar sales by his public company, Golden Ocean, since June.

According to Greek brokers, the Norwegian tycoon is divesting the 180,100-dwt Blue Lhotse (built 2011) in a $28.8m deal with South Korean interests.

The ship has been listed with Fredriksen’s private firm Hemen Holding since being delivered by DH Shipbuilding.