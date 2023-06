John Fredriksen’s private Seatankers Management is reportedly shipping out three 10-year-old bulkers following an order for new ships in China.

European brokers said the 81,000-dwt Sea Proteus, Sea Venus and Sea Pluto (all built 2013) have gone for a firm $70.5m en bloc.

The Chinese-built kamsarmaxes all have special surveys due.

VesselsValue assesses the trio as worth $69.5m, down from $74m a year ago.