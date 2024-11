Diana Shipping has re-fixed an ultramax bulker at a lower rate after it came off a previous term charter.

The New York-listed Greek owner said Stone Shipping, backed by C Transport Maritime chief executive John Michael Radziwill, is paying $13,100 per day for the 60,000-dwt DSI Pyxis (built 2018).

The vessel was chartered up until this month by ASL Bulk Marine at $14,250 per day, a deal that began in September last year.