Carlos Pena has been named chief executive of C Transport Maritime, succeeding John Michael Radziwill, who remains chairman.

Pena was promoted on 3 March from chief commercial officer, a role he held for seven years. He has been with the bulker owner and commercial management group since its inception in 2004.

Radziwill, who has been chairman and CEO since 2010, will continue to set the company’s overall strategic direction.