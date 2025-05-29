China’s Jiangsu Ocean Shipping (Josco) has contracted two domestic shipyards to build a series of feeder container ship newbuildings.

The state-owned shipping company disclosed on social media that it had inked up to four 3,000-teu boxships at Jiangsu Soho Innovation & Technology and up to six 1,900-teu newbuildings at CSSC Guangzhou Huangpu Wenchong Shipbuilding.

Jiangsu Soho Innovation & Technology, also known as Jiangsu Soho Chuangke Shipbuilding, will build three firm newbuildings, with Josco holding an option on a fourth.