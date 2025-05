Dutch owner JR Shipping Group is expanding its fleet with two diesel-electric newbuildings in India, marking a return to the dry sector.

The company said it has ordered two 8,500-dwt eco short-sea dry cargo vessels at Chowgule Shipbuilding.

No price was given for the ships, but the Harlingen-based company added the move aligns with its commitment to innovation, sustainability and strengthening its position in shipping.