Japanese shipowning group K Line has raised its income and dividend estimates for this year, but will postpone its expected investments in its dry-bulk shipping business.

The Tokyo-listed group said it is not ready to deploy all of the cash it had previously earmarked for its bulker business because there is still too much uncertainty about future fuelling.

K Line has raised its estimate for full-year income for its 2024 fiscal year, which will run until the end of March 2025.