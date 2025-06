Karpowership, the world’s biggest owner of floating power stations, has emerged as the buyer of a large bulker sold earlier this year by Japan’s Kotoku Kaiun.

A company spokesman confirmed to TradeWinds the acquisition of the 208,000-dwt HL Frontier (built 2010), which was renamed earlier this month as Karadeniz Powership Rauf Osman Bey.

Brokers reported in mid-February that the ship’s previous owners decided to sell it to undisclosed buyers for about $32.5m.