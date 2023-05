Norway’s JJ Ugland group is returning to shipyards for new bulkers after logging its best-ever profit last year.

The Grimstad company’s principal and deputy chairman Knut Ugland told Finansavisen: “We are not quite on target, but have a preliminary agreement with Tsuneishi to build two sister ships of 66,000 dwt at the group’s shipyard in the Philippines.”

The group controls six supramaxes and six ultramaxes, with the most modern dating from 2020 and the oldest from 2009.