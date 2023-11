Koch Shipping has extended its existing index-linked charters on four of 2020 Bulkers’ newcastlemaxes for at least about two years.

The 208,400-dwt Bulk Santiago, Bulk Sandefjord (both built 2019), Bulk Shenzhen and Bulk Sydney (both built 2020) will remain on charter to the shipping arm of commodities giant Koch Supply & Trading until the end of 2026 with options for a further 12-month extension.