Capesize bulker values are beginning to show signs of being affected by declines already experienced in smaller asset classes.

A reported en-bloc deal involving two capesizes built around 2010 is indicative of what could be a change in the market, brokers say.

Korea Line Corp is said to be offloading a pair of 15-year-old vessels to China’s Jiangsu Steamship at a price that appears to be below current levels.