Norwegian owner Wilson is splashing out on up to 14 new energy-efficient bulkers in India.

The shortsea specialist, which went private earlier this year, has picked Cochin Shipyard to build six firm 3,800-dwt vessels.

Wilson also has options for eight more ships, which will be larger.

Photos of the new design show the vessels fitted with two Econowind sails at the stern.

Deliveries of the first six ships is planned by early 2025.