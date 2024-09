Norway’s Kristian Gerhard Jebsen Skipsrederi (KGJS) continues to build up its dry bulk operations, adding two secondhand kamsarmaxes.

Brokers reported that two modern Chinese-built Oldendorff Carriers bulkers sold in summer will end up in the KGJS fleet.

TradeWinds had reported the 82,200-dwt scrubber-fitted Kamilla Oldendorff (built 2024) and Klarissa Oldendorff (built 2023) sold to unidentified buyers, having been delivered a few months earlier.