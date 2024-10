Swiss-based Norwegian shipowner Kristian Jebsen and his family are selling out of bulker group Gearbulk as Japanese trader Marubeni buys in.

The exit follows the June deal that saw the family sell a 23% chunk to Japanese shipowning partner Mitsui OSK Lines, lifting its ownership to 72%.

Now the remaining 28% holding in the open hatch specialist is being sold to Marubeni.