Kumiai Navigation (KN) has ordered a single ultramax bulk carrier in China as part of its fleet renewal programme.

Tomomaru Kuroyanagi, managing director of the Singapore-based subsidiary company of Japan’s Kumiai Senpaku, told TradeWinds that his company has struck a deal with Sino-Japanese shipbuilder Nantong Cosco KHI Ship Engineering Co (Nacks) for the 64,000-dwt bulker that will be delivered during the second quarter of 2028.