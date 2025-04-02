Great Lakes bulker operator Rand Logistics has refinanced over half a billion dollars in debt with a new loan provided by a consortium of banks.

Subsidiary Rand ASC Holdings has secured the new $525m credit facility from a group of six banks, led by Pittsburgh-based PNC Bank.

Chief financial officer Joe Kassel said the new funding will make Rand better able to invest in its existing fleet “and ensures that Rand will remain a critical provider of marine transportation services for decades to come”.