Newcastlemax owners 2020 Bulkers and Himalaya Shipping have a new chief executive as of Tuesday as Lars-Christian Svensen steps up and Herman Billung steps down.

Billung will continue to work with 2020 Bulkers as senior adviser to the board.

The changeover marks the end of a six-month handover, during which Svensen has been chief commercial officer of both shipowners, after resigning