Martin Egvang has stepped down as CEO of handysize and ultramax operator Lauritzen Bulkers with immediate effect.

Egvang, who succeeded Niels Josefsen in the top job in September, said his departure is for health reasons.

“I have been experiencing increasing stress-related symptoms, which has reached an unsustainable level, and I have therefore concluded that the right thing for me is to step down as CEO of Lauritzen Bulkers,” he said in a release on Friday.