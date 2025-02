Lauritzen Bulkers has taken what it calls an important step towards sustainable shipping with the biofuel bunkering of a time-chartered vessel.

On 9 February, the Danish operator refuelled the unnamed bulker with very low-sulphur fuel oil B20 biofuel in Gibraltar for a voyage from Chittagong, Bangladesh to Otranto, Italy.

The biofuel, supplied by Peninsula Petroleum, was bunkered by its 9,100-dwt tanker Hercules Sky (built 2021).