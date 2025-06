Lepta Shipping has lifted its huge orderbook with two bulk carriers at a Chinese yard.

The shipowner, a joint venture between Nissen Kaiun and trading house Mitsui & Co, is said to have returned to Yangzijiang Shipbuilding for another pair of kamsarmaxes.

Shipbuilding players said Lepta ordered the 82,500-dwt newbuildings earlier this year, but news of the deal has only now emerged in the market.