Lianson furthers dry cargo ambitions with supramax buy as Hong Kong owner exits bulkers

Malaysia’s Lianson Fleet Group has taken another step deeper into dry cargo shipping with a supramax acquisition.

The former Icon Offshore is diversifying away from oil and gas support ships.

The Kuala Lumpur-listed company announced it has bought the 56,600-dwt Moana Baq (built 2012) for $13.25m from Hong Kong’s LT Princess Shipping, which will be left with just a multipurpose vessel.

The Chinese-built bulker is assessed as worth $12.2m by VesselsValue.

LT Princess bought it in May 2024 for an undisclosed price.

Lianson wants to diversify beyond offshore support vessels “and strengthen recurring income streams through other vessel asset classes with long-term charter potential, thereby enhancing earnings visibility and reducing reliance on the group’s OSV segment”.

It believes demand and charter rates for supramaxes remain healthy, supported by regional trade flows of bulk cargo and commodities.

“The vessel acquisition is expected to strengthen the group’s earnings visibility by securing recurring income under long-term time-charter arrangements,” it added.

Lianson is in the process of buying two other supramaxes, the 53,600-dwt Lianson Dynamic (built 2006) and 53,500-dwt Lianson Hermes (built 2009), from Liannex Corp.

This is part of a MYR 394m ($9m) deal announced last year to add ships from the private companies of Lim Han Weng, founder of domestic floating production, storage and offloading vessel and tanker company Yinson.

Icon is paying MYR 182m for 100% of Lim’s Liannex Fleet, which was set up in Singapore last year.

Liannex is a shipbroker and manager, and owns 36 ships, including tugs, barges and the two bulkers.

Lianson has 18 offshore ships, plus three more in a joint venture and two others on order.