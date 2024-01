Fresh off the headlines of its $3.7m investment in the stock of rival shipbroker Braemar, Lightship Chartering is continuing to expand its operations in the US and Latin America.

Lightship chief executive Sune Fladberg confirmed to TradeWinds that the growth-minded Denmark-based company has acquired boutique Miami-based dry cargo shop Marita Freight & Trade, effective earlier this month.

“We can confirm we have recently taken on the commercial team from Marita, including the owner, Mara Perdomo.