Lila Global, the asset-playing and shipowning arm of cash buyer Global Marketing Systems (GMS), has bought its second capesize bulker since March.

The seller is Cosco Shipping, which has been a frequent partner of Lila Global in secondhand bulker and tanker deals.

Market sources identified the vessel as the 170,100-dwt CHS Splendor (built 2006) — a Japanese-built ship that is believed to have changed hands for close to $16.3m.