Undisclosed Chinese buyers are being reported by brokers this week as paying shipowner Lila Global $12.5m for a 20-year-old capesize bulk carrier.

The Japanese-built 176,000-dwt Lila Lisbon (built 2003) has been in the fleet of the Dubai-based shipowner that is linked to Anil Sharma’s GMS cash buying empire since it was acquired for $9.1m from Portline Bulk International in 2021.