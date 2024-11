Anil Sharma’s Lila Global has sold its fourth capesize bulker for recycling this year.

The 171,500-dwt Venia (built 2001) was beached at Gadani in Pakistan at the end of October, according to S&P Global data.

The Venia is one of only five capesizes sold for recycling so far this year, according to VesselsValue, giving Lila Global an 80% share of capesize recycling sales.