Lila Global has sold one of its vintage capesize bulk carriers to rapidly expanding Chinese owner YKJ Shipping.

The deal to sell the 171,000-dwt Lila Tianjin (built 2003) follows hot on the heels of the Dubai-based shipowner selling another capesize bulker of similar vintage to undisclosed Chinese interests.

The Lila Tianjin’s tenure with Lila Global has been relatively short.