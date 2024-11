Helikon Shipping Enterprises, a traditional shipping firm with offices in Athens, London and Dalian, has agreed to offload two of its oldest supramaxes to make space for a batch of hitherto unreported bulker newbuildings it has booked since 2022 at Japanese-controlled yards.

Managing director Michael Papaioannou confirmed to TradeWinds that clients of the management outfit have agreed on terms to dispose of the 57,400-dwt Mystras and Elikon (both built 2013).